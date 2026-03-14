Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

A devastating incident unfolded in Manipur's Noney district when a hidden bomb claimed the life of a four-year-old child and seriously injured his father. The tragedy occurred in Taolingpung village as the father and son were working outside their home, inadvertently triggering the explosive device.

The 40-year-old father is currently receiving medical care in Imphal, located about 95 kilometers from their village. This unforeseen catastrophe has left the local community in shock and mourning.

Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the origin of the bomb. The police urge any witnesses or individuals with information to come forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)