Elderly Scammed but Saved: Kochi Police Thwart Cyber Fraud

The Kochi city cyber police have made a significant breakthrough by recovering over Rs 1 crore, stolen from an elderly citizen in a daring cyber fraud. The victim, aged 81, had fallen prey to a digital arrest scam last November, where con artists impersonated law enforcement officers to extort money.

According to a police statement released on Saturday, the fraudsters intimidated the elderly man by accusing him of illegal activities and demanding payment to resolve the case. Police intervention helped freeze Rs 1.06 crore in a bank account in Jammu and Kashmir, where the victim had transferred the funds.

The recovery operation was spearheaded by Kochi City Deputy Commissioner K S Shahansha IPS, with Inspector Shemir Khan leading the cybercrime team. Due to these rapid actions, the funds were retrieved and returned to the victim. Police highlight the importance of swift reporting of cyber fraud incidents via the National Cyber Crime Portal to increase recovery prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)