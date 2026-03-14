J. P. Nadda Addresses TMU Convocation in Moradabad, Highlights Expansion of India’s Healthcare Infrastructure

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Shri J. P. Nadda addressed the convocation ceremony of Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) in Moradabad on Saturday, congratulating graduating students and urging them to use their education to serve society and contribute to the nation’s development.

Describing the convocation as a defining moment in the lives of students, Shri Nadda said the occasion represents the culmination of years of dedication, discipline, perseverance and academic commitment, while also marking the beginning of a new phase of responsibility.

“A convocation is not merely the end of an academic journey but the beginning of a new chapter of responsibility and service,” the Union Minister said, encouraging students to pursue their professional careers with strong values and a commitment to nation-building.

Youth Key to India’s Amrit Kaal Vision

Addressing the graduating students, Shri Nadda said they are entering the professional world during the second phase of India’s Amrit Kaal, a crucial period as the country moves towards the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

“You are privileged to step into the professional world at a time when India is progressing rapidly towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat. This period presents both opportunity and responsibility for young professionals to shape the future of the nation,” he said.

TMU’s Contribution to Healthcare Education

The Union Health Minister commended Teerthanker Mahaveer University for its significant contribution to medical and allied health education.

He noted that out of nearly 150 academic programmes offered by the university, about 60 percent are focused on medical and allied health disciplines, reflecting its strong commitment to developing a skilled healthcare workforce.

Shri Nadda also praised the university’s efforts to make education more accessible. He highlighted that the institution has provided scholarships worth approximately ₹75 crore to students from diverse backgrounds.

Such initiatives, he said, demonstrate the university’s commitment to inclusive education, academic excellence and the development of professionals capable of strengthening India’s healthcare system.

Major Expansion of Medical Infrastructure in India

Highlighting reforms in the healthcare sector over the past decade, Shri Nadda said the government has made sustained efforts to expand healthcare infrastructure, strengthen medical education and improve access to affordable healthcare.

He noted that the number of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the country has increased significantly.

“In the last eleven years, the number of AIIMS institutions has increased from 6 earlier to 23 today, strengthening tertiary healthcare services and expanding opportunities for medical education and research,” he said.

Significant Improvements in Public Health Indicators

The Union Minister also highlighted improvements in key public health indicators in India.

According to global estimates, India’s Maternal Mortality Ratio has declined by about 86 percent, compared with a global reduction of around 48 percent, reflecting the impact of sustained healthcare interventions.

He also noted progress in India’s fight against tuberculosis, stating that the country has achieved a 21 percent reduction in TB incidence, significantly higher than the global decline of 12 percent, as reported by the World Health Organization.

Reducing Financial Burden of Healthcare

Shri Nadda said the government has been working consistently to reduce the financial burden of healthcare on citizens.

He pointed out that out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) on healthcare has declined significantly from 62.6 percent to 39.4 percent, indicating improved financial protection for patients.

He also highlighted findings published in The Lancet, which indicate that around 90 percent of cancer patients in India begin treatment within 20 days, demonstrating improvements in early diagnosis and treatment pathways.

Ayushman Bharat Strengthening Healthcare Access

The Health Minister described Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) as the world’s largest health coverage scheme, providing insurance coverage of up to ₹5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary hospitalisation.

He said the scheme has expanded financial protection for citizens and has benefited over 71 crore people, enabling millions of families to access quality healthcare without financial hardship.

Students Urged to Give Back to Society

Addressing the graduates, Shri Nadda reminded them that their success reflects the collective support of parents, teachers, mentors and institutions.

“Behind every degree lies the silent contribution of families and educators who guide students towards success,” he said.

He urged students to carry a strong sense of social responsibility in their professional lives.

“Society has given you the opportunity and resources to become what you are today. It is your responsibility to give back and contribute to the greater good,” he added.

Over 6,000 Students Receive Degrees

The convocation ceremony witnessed the awarding of degrees to 6,041 students across undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and diploma programmes from the university’s 14 constituent colleges.

3,464 degrees were conferred for the 2024–25 academic session

2,577 degrees were awarded for the 2023–24 academic session

For the 2024–25 session, the university awarded:

36 PhD degrees (19 women, 17 men)

832 postgraduate degrees

2,490 undergraduate degrees

106 diploma certificates

Women Dominate Merit List

Female students recorded outstanding academic achievements across disciplines.

For the 2024–25 session, 112 out of 156 medal recipients were women, including:

54 Gold Medals – 40 girls, 14 boys

52 Silver Medals – 35 girls, 17 boys

50 Bronze Medals – 37 girls, 13 boys

Similarly, during the 2023–24 academic session, 103 out of 155 medal recipients were women, highlighting strong and consistent academic performance by female students.

Dignitaries Attend Convocation

The ceremony was attended by several prominent dignitaries including:

Shri Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

Shri Suresh Kumar Khanna, Minister of Finance and Parliamentary Affairs, Uttar Pradesh

University leadership, faculty members, students and their families were also present at the event.