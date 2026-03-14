Karnataka Crackdown: Illegal Use of Domestic LPG Cylinders Uncovered

The Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Department announced the seizure of 316 domestic LPG cylinders, allegedly being misused for commercial purposes, resulting in multiple legal cases across the state.

In a detailed crackdown following Minister K H Muniyappa's directive, cases have been filed under the Essential Commodities Act. Noteworthy seizures took place in regions such as Peenya and Chikkajala in Bengaluru, among others.

A separate case was registered against a gas agency for illegal refilling activities. Furthermore, the department emphasized ensuring a consistent supply of cylinders to essential services and sectors across Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)