Tensions Ignite: Protests and Unrest in Northern Cuba Over Blackouts and Shortages

Unrest gripped northern Cuba as anti-government protesters targeted a Communist Party office, sparked by escalating blackouts and a U.S. oil blockade. The incident occurred early Saturday following a rally against power cuts and food shortages in Moron, according to the state-run Invasor newspaper.

Social media videos depicted a large fire and protesters hurling rocks at windows, with chants of 'liberty' reverberating. The authenticity of these videos, reportedly capturing the Moron turmoil, remains unverified by Reuters. The city lies about 250 miles east of Havana, near the popular tourist destination Cayo Coco.

The U.S. has intensified blocades against Cuba this year, notably by halting Venezuelan oil shipments, deepening the island's economic woes amid shortages of essential supplies. President Trump's recent claims of Cuba nearing collapse have added tension, with Havana entering talks with Washington to ease the crisis.