Left Menu

Tensions Ignite: Protests and Unrest in Northern Cuba Over Blackouts and Shortages

In northern Cuba, protesters attacked a Communist Party office amid increasing blackouts exacerbated by a U.S. oil blockade. The unrest began with a peaceful rally in Moron, devolving into violence as economic pressures mount. Public demonstrations are rare, highlighting growing frustrations under strained conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:40 IST
Tensions Ignite: Protests and Unrest in Northern Cuba Over Blackouts and Shortages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Unrest gripped northern Cuba as anti-government protesters targeted a Communist Party office, sparked by escalating blackouts and a U.S. oil blockade. The incident occurred early Saturday following a rally against power cuts and food shortages in Moron, according to the state-run Invasor newspaper.

Social media videos depicted a large fire and protesters hurling rocks at windows, with chants of 'liberty' reverberating. The authenticity of these videos, reportedly capturing the Moron turmoil, remains unverified by Reuters. The city lies about 250 miles east of Havana, near the popular tourist destination Cayo Coco.

The U.S. has intensified blocades against Cuba this year, notably by halting Venezuelan oil shipments, deepening the island's economic woes amid shortages of essential supplies. President Trump's recent claims of Cuba nearing collapse have added tension, with Havana entering talks with Washington to ease the crisis.

TRENDING

1
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global
2
Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s C...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026