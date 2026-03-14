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Viral Reckless Driving Incident Captures Ahmedabad's Attention

A 29-year-old man in Ahmedabad was arrested for reckless driving after a video circulated showing an elderly man clinging to a car's bonnet. Despite the arrest of the driver, Harisang Jadav, the victim remains unidentified. The police are investigating under multiple legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:19 IST
Viral Reckless Driving Incident Captures Ahmedabad's Attention
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  • Country:
  • India

A cautionary tale of reckless driving unfolded in Ahmedabad as a 29-year-old, Harisang Jadav, was apprehended by local authorities. The arrest followed the viral spread of video footage showing an elderly man desperately clinging to the bonnet of a recklessly driven car.

The incident occurred around 10:30 PM in the Nikol area, drawing significant attention on social media. SI Sumra of the I-Division Traffic Police confirmed the arrest under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.

Despite the arrest, the identity of the elderly victim remains unknown, and the police are actively seeking leads to trace him. The event serves as a stark reminder of road safety and the perils of reckless vehicular conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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