₹600–700 Crore Pharma Manufacturing Facility Launched in Kathua

India’s push to strengthen domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported drug intermediates received a major boost with the foundation stone laying of a multinational pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Kathua district of Jammu & Kashmir.

The facility, being developed by Orchid Pharma with facilitation from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) under the Department of Biotechnology, represents an investment of ₹600–700 crore and is being established at Village Gadadhar in Kathua district.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Major step toward strengthening India’s pharmaceutical independence

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the investment reflects growing industry confidence in the industrial and innovation potential of Jammu & Kashmir.

The project is being developed under the Government of India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, which aims to boost domestic manufacturing in strategic sectors.

The facility is expected to create around 400 direct jobs while generating approximately 400 additional indirect employment opportunities in sectors such as logistics, supply chains, services and ancillary industries.

Dr. Singh emphasised that Kathua, with its expanding industrial infrastructure, has the potential to emerge as a major pharmaceutical manufacturing hub in northern India and an important contributor to the country’s pharmaceutical exports.

Critical antibiotic intermediate to be manufactured domestically

The upcoming facility will manufacture Amino Cephalosporanic Acid (ACA), a critical pharmaceutical intermediate used in the production of cephalosporin antibiotics, which are widely used to treat bacterial infections.

Currently, India relies heavily on imports from China for this key intermediate, creating vulnerabilities in supply security and pricing.

Dr. Singh said the new manufacturing unit would significantly reduce India’s dependence on imports and strengthen domestic pharmaceutical supply chains.

“Antibiotics are foundational to modern healthcare, and the pandemic demonstrated how dependence on a single geography for essential inputs can quickly become a national vulnerability,” he said.

Strengthening India’s global pharmaceutical leadership

The Minister said the project reflects the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build self-reliance in critical healthcare technologies and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

He also highlighted the recently announced ₹10,000 crore “Biopharma Shakti” initiative introduced in the Union Budget to further strengthen India’s biotechnology and biopharmaceutical ecosystem.

India is already emerging as a major player in the global biotechnology industry.

According to the Minister, the country currently ranks third in biomanufacturing in the Asia-Pacific region and 30th globally, with significant potential for growth in advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing.

“The establishment of such advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing units has the potential to place Kathua prominently on India’s pharmaceutical export map,” Dr. Singh said.

Integrating Jammu & Kashmir into India’s knowledge-driven economy

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the Kathua facility signals a new development approach for Jammu & Kashmir, focused on innovation-led industrialisation, skill development and long-term value creation.

He emphasised that such investments will help integrate the region into India’s national economic growth story, particularly in high-value sectors like biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.

“This is not merely about reducing imports; it is about building strategic capability where it matters most,” the Minister said.

He added that strengthening domestic pharmaceutical production will also improve India’s health security, ensuring the availability and affordability of essential medicines even during global supply disruptions.

Biotechnology sector key to India’s future growth

Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, said India’s bioeconomy is becoming a critical pillar of the country’s scientific and economic progress.

He noted that initiatives such as the Kathua project demonstrate how science-led biomanufacturing can position India as a global competitor in biotechnology and advanced pharmaceutical production.

Global pharma leader Orchid Pharma to develop facility

The manufacturing facility is being developed by Orchid Bio Pharma, a company recognised as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of cephalosporin antibiotics.

The company operates in more than 60 countries and serves over 200 global customers through international partnerships, making the Kathua project strategically important for India’s pharmaceutical export ambitions.

Senior officials attend foundation ceremony

The foundation stone ceremony was attended by several senior government and industry leaders, including:

Dr. Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director, BIRAC

Shri Ram Gopal Agarwal, Chairman, Dhanuka Group

Shri Manish Dhanuka, Managing Director, Orchid Biopharma

Shri Rajesh Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua

The Kathua facility is expected to significantly strengthen India’s pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, reduce reliance on imported drug intermediates and position the region as a growing centre for biotech and pharmaceutical innovation.