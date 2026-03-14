Tragic Tale of Family Treachery in Lajpat Nagar

A man and his second wife were detained by authorities following allegations of murder involving his four-year-old son in the Chowk area of the city, as per police reports.

Bhishma Kharbanda, 35, and his wife Ragini Kharbanda, 30, faced arrest near Nehru Yuva Kendra after the child's maternal grandmother lodged a complaint, igniting a police investigation. Sudha Kashyap from Unnao reported on March 12 that her son-in-law notified her of her grandson Arnav's death, which triggered awareness of the crime.

Upon the family visiting the Lajpat Nagar residence, Arnav's body was discovered with numerous injury and bruise marks, suggesting severe beating. Burn marks were also found on Arnav's feet. Allegations from Sudha pointed towards Bhishma and Ragini committing the crime driven by property greed. An FIR was filed, and several items potentially linked to the crime were recovered. The investigation is ongoing, with the couple now under police interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)