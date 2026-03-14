Government U-turn on Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Sparks Political Outcry

The Union Government's recent decision to revoke activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act has ignited political controversy. Upon Wangchuk's release after six months, the Congress party criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, accusing it of unjustly arresting the activist on dubious charges.

Released from Jodhpur Central Jail, Wangchuk's case highlights growing tensions, particularly in Ladakh. Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh demanded an apology from the government to both the activist and the Ladakhi community, asserting the need for accountability and transparency.

The Congress also called for the release of others detained during peaceful protests, emphasizing the importance of democratic rights in the region. With Wangchuk's detention now annulled, questions arise about the government's handling of protests and dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)