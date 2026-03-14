Tragedy Unfolds: Mother of Rape Accused Killed in Retaliation

A shocking incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, where a 60-year-old woman was slain after her son allegedly raped a woman. Her tragic death was reportedly a result of retaliation by the victim's brother.

According to police officer Arvind Chauhan, the accused, Inder Gurjar, raped an anganwadi worker after offering her a lift. The victim informed her brothers, leading them to confront Gurjar at his home.

In the heated confrontation, the gang reportedly killed Gurjar's mother, Sirkunwarbai, when she intervened. Police have taken one suspect into custody, while a case has been registered against Gurjar. Security has been heightened in the area to prevent further conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)