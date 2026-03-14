Tragedy Unfolds: Mother of Rape Accused Killed in Retaliation
A 60-year-old woman was killed in Madhya Pradesh after her son was accused of rape. The victim's brother and his associates allegedly attacked and killed the woman following the incident. Police have booked three people for murder and registered a separate case against the alleged rapist.
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A shocking incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, where a 60-year-old woman was slain after her son allegedly raped a woman. Her tragic death was reportedly a result of retaliation by the victim's brother.
According to police officer Arvind Chauhan, the accused, Inder Gurjar, raped an anganwadi worker after offering her a lift. The victim informed her brothers, leading them to confront Gurjar at his home.
In the heated confrontation, the gang reportedly killed Gurjar's mother, Sirkunwarbai, when she intervened. Police have taken one suspect into custody, while a case has been registered against Gurjar. Security has been heightened in the area to prevent further conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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