Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds: Mother of Rape Accused Killed in Retaliation

A 60-year-old woman was killed in Madhya Pradesh after her son was accused of rape. The victim's brother and his associates allegedly attacked and killed the woman following the incident. Police have booked three people for murder and registered a separate case against the alleged rapist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 14-03-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 23:07 IST
Tragedy Unfolds: Mother of Rape Accused Killed in Retaliation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, where a 60-year-old woman was slain after her son allegedly raped a woman. Her tragic death was reportedly a result of retaliation by the victim's brother.

According to police officer Arvind Chauhan, the accused, Inder Gurjar, raped an anganwadi worker after offering her a lift. The victim informed her brothers, leading them to confront Gurjar at his home.

In the heated confrontation, the gang reportedly killed Gurjar's mother, Sirkunwarbai, when she intervened. Police have taken one suspect into custody, while a case has been registered against Gurjar. Security has been heightened in the area to prevent further conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026