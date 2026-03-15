Russia's Relentless Assault: Ukrainian Fury Amidst Missile Onslaught

Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones on Ukraine, claiming six lives and causing widespread damage, according to Ukrainian officials. In the Kyiv region, outside the capital, energy infrastructure, residential buildings, and businesses were targeted, leaving 15 people injured.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported attacks also hit Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv areas, involving 430 drones and 68 missiles, most intercepted by air defenses. Further strikes in Zaporizhzhia killed one and wounded three, regional governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed.

The assault, part of Russia's winter campaign to weaken Ukrainian resolve by cutting off power and heating, sparked international concern with NATO ally Poland scrambling jets. Ukraine calls for increased air-defense weapon production, as ongoing conflicts strain existing resources.