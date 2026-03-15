Global Call to Secure the Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions

President Donald Trump has called for a global naval coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for oil transport, as tensions with Iran heighten. Trump's request comes amid Iran's ongoing retaliatory actions against U.S. and Israeli operations.

The strategic passage, through which a fifth of global oil transits, risks closure due to Iranian threats. Trump urged nations, including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and Britain, to dispatch warships to safeguard the waterway.

As military responses intensify, Western nations are augmenting their presence in the region. The French Navy, among others, is deploying vessels to support allies and ensure the security of shipping routes in this volatile area.