Controversy Over 'Pandit' Option in UP Police Exam Sparks Political Row
The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board faces scrutiny after a police recruitment exam question included 'Pandit' as an option for a person who changes with opportunity, sparking objections from BJP leaders and the Brahmin community. An inquiry has been ordered to address the issue and potential biases.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-03-2026 08:39 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 08:39 IST
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has come under scrutiny following a controversial question in a police recruitment exam.
The exam, conducted on March 14, included 'Pandit' as an option for an opportunist, triggering objections from BJP leaders for its potential insult to the Brahmin community.
A swift inquiry has been commissioned to determine accountability, with state officials affirming that such breaches of dignity are unacceptable, promising strict action against those responsible.