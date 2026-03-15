Controversy Over 'Pandit' Option in UP Police Exam Sparks Political Row

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has come under scrutiny following a controversial question in a police recruitment exam.

The exam, conducted on March 14, included 'Pandit' as an option for an opportunist, triggering objections from BJP leaders for its potential insult to the Brahmin community.

A swift inquiry has been commissioned to determine accountability, with state officials affirming that such breaches of dignity are unacceptable, promising strict action against those responsible.