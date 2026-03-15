Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three Police Sub-Inspectors

In a tragic incident on Sunday morning, three police sub-inspectors were killed when their car crashed into a lorry on the Bengaluru-Ballari highway in Chitradurga district.

The accident happened around 7 am near the Prakash Sponge Iron Company. Five sub-inspectors were traveling from Bengaluru to Ballari when the collision occurred, resulting in severe impact and the car being dragged for nearly 300 meters.

Immediate actions were taken, with injured officers Lakshman and Eshwar receiving medical attention. Officials have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Senior police officers visited the scene to supervise the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)