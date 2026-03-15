Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three Police Sub-Inspectors

Three police sub-inspectors lost their lives and two others were critically injured when their vehicle collided with a lorry on the Bengaluru-Ballari highway. The collision resulted in the car being dragged 300 meters. An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chitradurga | Updated: 15-03-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 12:42 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three Police Sub-Inspectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Sunday morning, three police sub-inspectors were killed when their car crashed into a lorry on the Bengaluru-Ballari highway in Chitradurga district.

The accident happened around 7 am near the Prakash Sponge Iron Company. Five sub-inspectors were traveling from Bengaluru to Ballari when the collision occurred, resulting in severe impact and the car being dragged for nearly 300 meters.

Immediate actions were taken, with injured officers Lakshman and Eshwar receiving medical attention. Officials have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Senior police officers visited the scene to supervise the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026