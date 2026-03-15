Arunachal Pradesh Embarks on Digital Governance Transformation

Arunachal Pradesh is set to revolutionize its rural administration with a new digital governance system designed to break language barriers. State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing unveiled plans to create a local language interface that will facilitate better understanding of government schemes among rural populations.

The initiative, set to begin as a pilot project, involves the installation of digital screens in villages. Panchayat leaders will be trained to operate these screens, ensuring that information about schemes and governance is accessible. The proposed system may utilize Roman script to convey information in tribal languages, enhancing communication effectiveness.

Despite challenges such as poor internet connectivity in remote areas, the move is a step toward empowering local governance and increasing transparency. By educating villagers about the wide-ranging benefits of government schemes, the state government aims to foster active community participation in development programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)