Madhya Pradesh Unites Helplines for Unified Emergency Response
The Madhya Pradesh government integrates women's helpline 181 and child helpline 1098 with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) number 112, under the 'One Nation One Helpline' initiative. This aims to provide immediate assistance and support to women and children, ensuring safety and empowerment through technology-based platforms.
- Country:
- India
The Madhya Pradesh government is consolidating its emergency helplines by integrating the women's helpline number 181 and the child helpline number 1098 with the ERSS number 112. This initiative is in line with the Centre's 'One Nation One Helpline' scheme, aiming to streamline immediate support for women and children.
Operated by the state's Women and Child Development Department, the integration will allow any woman or child, or representatives thereof, to seek assistance using these numbers toll-free, 24/7. Women affected by violence can access comprehensive support including connections to police, healthcare, and legal aid from a single platform.
Since April 2025, the helplines have served over 1.28 lakh women and 26,974 children, illustrating the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to safety and empowerment using technology-driven support systems under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
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