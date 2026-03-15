Fugitive in Bihar Murder Case Caught in Delhi

A fugitive wanted for a murder in Bihar was captured by police in Delhi's Kirari area, after evading capture for nearly five months, officials announced on Sunday.

Babul Kumar was wanted for the murder and robbery that led to the death of delivery agent Rahul Kumar in Mahindwara, Bihar, in August of last year. The crime unfolded when Rahul resisted a robbery attempt and was shot dead.

With inputs suggesting Babul's presence in Delhi, police from Bihar joined forces with the Delhi Crime Branch in a joint operation. Following extensive surveillance, they apprehended him in the early hours of Friday at a Kirari Suleman Nagar building, where he was hiding while working as a welder.

(With inputs from agencies.)