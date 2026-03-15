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Canada and Nordic Nations Forge New Defense Alliances

Canada and the Nordic nations have agreed to enhance cooperation on military production and other areas. Led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, the initiative aims to lessen dependency on the U.S. and create a trading bloc among middle-power countries. This collaboration also extends to supporting Ukraine amidst global changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:18 IST
Canada and Nordic Nations Forge New Defense Alliances
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In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Canada and the five Nordic countries have decided to deepen their cooperation on military industrial production and other critical areas. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is spearheading the effort to form new alliances and reduce reliance on the United States.

Carney's strategy involves tightening bonds with China, the Middle East, India, and Europe, positioning a trading order among middle-power countries. Meeting in Oslo, the prime ministers of Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Canada agreed to enhance their collective defense efforts by coordinating on defense procurement.

Further solidifying their alliance, the leaders committed to providing steadfast economic and military assistance to Ukraine. Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen remarked on the changing global order, emphasizing the need to build a new framework based on shared values, with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere highlighting the potential for economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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