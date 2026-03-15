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Flashing Lights Controversy: Mumbai Mayor's Vehicle Sparks Debate

The BMC removed red and blue flashing lights from Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's vehicle amid a controversy over alleged 'VIP culture' promotion. The action followed public outcry and accusations of illegality. Officials stated emergency lights are restricted to certain vehicles, as outlined in national rules to curb VIP culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:52 IST
Flashing Lights Controversy: Mumbai Mayor's Vehicle Sparks Debate
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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the removal of red and blue flashing lights from the official vehicle of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Sunday. This move comes amidst a controversy surrounding the alleged illegality of the lights and accusations of promoting 'VIP culture'.

The BMC emphasized that the lights have also been removed from vehicles allocated to other civic office bearers. Concerns were raised after social media users questioned the appropriateness of such lights on the mayor's vehicle, leading to a broader debate about their use.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, defended Mayor Tawde, asserting she was unfairly targeted and that official regulations restrict the use of such lights to emergency vehicles only. The controversy underscores ongoing tension about 'VIP culture' in public office, despite national rulings aiming to curb such privileges.

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