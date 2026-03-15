Mystery Surrounds Law Student's Tragic Death on Railway Tracks

The tragic death of a 19-year-old law student, Sanchay Misuriya, has left many questions unanswered. Found near railway tracks in Jhansi, authorities are probing how he ended up there and the circumstances surrounding his demise.

Misuriya, son of Dr. Sumit Misuriya, was pursuing his education in Sonipat, Haryana, and had recently contacted his family to inform them about a planned visit to Delhi. However, after that call, the family lost contact with him.

Station House Officer JP Chaube stated that the initial investigation suggested a possible fall from a train, but further insights await post-mortem results. Police are intensively investigating, considering the family's concerns and misgivings about how their son ended up in Jhansi.

(With inputs from agencies.)