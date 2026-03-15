Delhi Quells Gas Shortage Fears Amid Global Supply Pressures

Amid concerns over a cooking gas shortage, Delhi's Food and Supplies Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, reassured citizens there is no deficit of LPG in the capital.

The city government has dispatched 70 teams composed of police and department officials to monitor and ensure fair LPG distribution. The initiative aims to curb hoarding and unethical trading.

Further steps include the regulated sale of commercial LPG cylinders, particularly for essential services like hospitals and restaurants, to mitigate panic buying due to rumors and global supply disruptions.