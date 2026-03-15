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Israel Denies Missile Shortage Amidst Rising Tensions

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar refutes claims of a shortage in missile interceptors amid ongoing conflict with Iran and Hezbollah. Anonymous U.S. sources had suggested interceptors were low, but Israeli officials maintain readiness. Talks with Lebanon loom, yet tensions persist as diplomatic moves are examined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:15 IST
Israel Denies Missile Shortage Amidst Rising Tensions
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On Sunday, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar dismissed reports suggesting a scarcity of ballistic missile interceptors, despite ongoing hostilities with Iran and Iran-backed Hezbollah. A U.S. official, quoted by news site Semafor, had indicated Israel alerted Washington to a critical shortage.

Saar definitively denied the accuracy of these claims, as well as rumors of impending direct talks with Lebanon. An Israeli military insider assured that forces remain equipped for an extended conflict.

Despite continued missile and drone attacks from Iran and Hezbollah, Israeli military data indicates a decrease in daily launches. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to engage Lebanon are reportedly underway, though skepticism surrounds potential agreements, especially with conditions concerning Hezbollah's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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