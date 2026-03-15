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Agricultural Tourism Investment Scam Exposed: Three Directors Arrested

Three directors of ATCOS, a firm implicated in defrauding investors with a false agricultural tourism investment scheme, were arrested. The company, promising high returns, deceived hundreds and vanished with over Rs 100 crore. An investigation team made the arrests in Thrissur following multiple complaints across Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-03-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 23:06 IST
Agricultural Tourism Investment Scam Exposed: Three Directors Arrested
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In a significant crackdown, police on Sunday apprehended three directors of ATCOS, a company accused of orchestrating an elaborate scam in the agricultural tourism sector, cheating investors out of over Rs 100 crore.

The directors, identified as Muraleedharan, Ashik Murali, and Akhil Murali from Thrissur, were arrested by the Kalamassery police. ATCOS, positioned under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, falsely promised lucrative returns through their investment scheme, only to defraud hundreds of investors across Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

A special investigation team, following orders from the Kochi City Police Commissioner, located and captured the fugitives in a Thrissur apartment. The accused's bank accounts have been frozen, and ongoing investigations aim to recover the embezzled funds. The three were presented in court and are now in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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