Iran's ambassador to Saudi Arabia advocates for a thorough reassessment of Iran-Gulf state relations in light of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli tensions. Ambassador Alireza Enayati stressed that strengthening internal ties between Gulf nations would help limit the influence of external powers, fostering regional prosperity.

With Gulf Arab states under attack since the conflict began, they face various assaults on vital infrastructure. The UAE, having normalized ties with Israel, experienced severe impacts. There's growing frustration at the U.S. for involving the region in a conflict they did not support, yet are bearing significant consequences.

Iran's denial of responsibility for attacks on Saudi oil assets was reiterated by Enayati, who urged for an end to U.S. and Israeli aggression. For the region to achieve peace, he stated, it requires international guarantees against further conflict, allowing Gulf states to focus on prosperity.