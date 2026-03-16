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Marseille's Electoral Clash: A Boost for National Rally's Ambitions

Marseille's municipal election sees a tie between the leftist mayor and far-right rival, highlighting the National Rally's rising influence. The RN aims to secure a power base in France's No. 2 city ahead of the presidential polls. Security concerns dominate the election discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 02:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 02:10 IST
Marseille's Electoral Clash: A Boost for National Rally's Ambitions
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The first round of Marseille's municipal election ended in a tie between the incumbent left-wing mayor and his far-right challenger, shaking the French political landscape. According to an Ipsos exit poll, the National Rally, led by Franck Allisio, is gaining traction with 35.4% of votes—the same as Mayor Benoit Payan.

The National Rally, known for its nationalist and eurosceptic stance, aims to cement its influence by winning France's second-largest city. Its success in this crucial urban center could signal a stronger bid in the 2027 presidential election, capitalizing on voters' increasing concerns over security and crime.

Mainstream political forces also showed resilience. Notably, former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had a strong performance in Le Havre's mayoral race, while in Paris, Socialist Emmanuel Gregoire led ahead of conservative Rachida Dati. The upcoming second-round vote in Marseille will be pivotal for all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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