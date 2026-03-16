Marseille's Electoral Clash: A Boost for National Rally's Ambitions

The first round of Marseille's municipal election ended in a tie between the incumbent left-wing mayor and his far-right challenger, shaking the French political landscape. According to an Ipsos exit poll, the National Rally, led by Franck Allisio, is gaining traction with 35.4% of votes—the same as Mayor Benoit Payan.

The National Rally, known for its nationalist and eurosceptic stance, aims to cement its influence by winning France's second-largest city. Its success in this crucial urban center could signal a stronger bid in the 2027 presidential election, capitalizing on voters' increasing concerns over security and crime.

Mainstream political forces also showed resilience. Notably, former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had a strong performance in Le Havre's mayoral race, while in Paris, Socialist Emmanuel Gregoire led ahead of conservative Rachida Dati. The upcoming second-round vote in Marseille will be pivotal for all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)