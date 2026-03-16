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Iranian Soccer Players' Asylum Saga: Complex Returns Amid Tensions

A fifth member of the Iranian women's soccer team, initially seeking asylum in Australia due to fears of persecution for not singing the national anthem, has decided to return to Iran. Meanwhile, Australia continues to support two remaining team members who chose to stay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 16-03-2026 04:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 04:06 IST
Iranian Soccer Players' Asylum Saga: Complex Returns Amid Tensions
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An Iranian soccer player, initially seeking asylum in Australia, has decided to return to Iran, Australian media reported on Monday. This decision comes after the team sought asylum fearing persecution for not singing the national anthem at the Women's Asian Cup.

The Australian government, represented by Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Matt Thistlethwaite, has expressed respect for the players' decision to return. Two Iranian team members continue to seek refuge in Australia, with the government's assurance of ongoing support.

This situation unfolded amid heightened political tensions, with the United States and Israel having launched strikes on Iran. The players will join their teammates in Malaysia before returning to Tehran. The incident has drawn international attention, with U.S. President Donald Trump commenting on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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