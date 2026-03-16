Left Menu

UK Backs Lebanon with Emergency Aid Amid Regional Turmoil

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper pledged over 5 million pounds to aid Lebanon during ongoing regional conflicts. She condemned Hezbollah's attacks on Israel, urging them to stop. Cooper criticized Iran's influence on Hezbollah, emphasizing that Lebanon's involvement in the conflict is not in their national interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 05:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 05:23 IST
UK Backs Lebanon with Emergency Aid Amid Regional Turmoil

The UK government's commitment to international humanitarian efforts was underscored as British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced a significant funding initiative. On Sunday, Cooper disclosed that the UK would allocate over 5 million pounds, approximately $6.62 million, in emergency funds to assist Lebanon amidst escalating regional tensions.

In her official statement, Cooper not only promised economic support but also addressed the provocations by Hezbollah against Israel. She strongly urged for a cessation of the conflict, criticizing the group's aggressive maneuvers.

Cooper highlighted the detrimental involvement of the Iranian regime in fueling these tensions, stressing that Lebanon's embroilment in this conflict is neither desired by its citizens nor serves the national interest of Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

 India
2
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
3
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026