UK Backs Lebanon with Emergency Aid Amid Regional Turmoil
UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper pledged over 5 million pounds to aid Lebanon during ongoing regional conflicts. She condemned Hezbollah's attacks on Israel, urging them to stop. Cooper criticized Iran's influence on Hezbollah, emphasizing that Lebanon's involvement in the conflict is not in their national interest.
The UK government's commitment to international humanitarian efforts was underscored as British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced a significant funding initiative. On Sunday, Cooper disclosed that the UK would allocate over 5 million pounds, approximately $6.62 million, in emergency funds to assist Lebanon amidst escalating regional tensions.
In her official statement, Cooper not only promised economic support but also addressed the provocations by Hezbollah against Israel. She strongly urged for a cessation of the conflict, criticizing the group's aggressive maneuvers.
Cooper highlighted the detrimental involvement of the Iranian regime in fueling these tensions, stressing that Lebanon's embroilment in this conflict is neither desired by its citizens nor serves the national interest of Lebanon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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