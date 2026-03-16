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Australia's Stance on Strait of Hormuz Naval Operation

Australia will not send naval ships to the Strait of Hormuz, despite the strategic importance of the waterway for global oil and gas. Minister Catherine King confirms no request was made. Meanwhile, a coalition is anticipated to ensure ships' safe passage due to ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 05:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 05:28 IST
Australia's Stance on Strait of Hormuz Naval Operation
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Australia has decided against dispatching naval ships to assist in reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Catherine King, a cabinet member of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, confirmed on Monday that no request has been made for such an operation.

Around 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas transit through the Strait of Hormuz. The passage has been effectively blocked following the onset of the U.S.-Israeli conflict against Iran beginning on February 28.

The Wall Street Journal reported that multiple countries, led by the U.S., may declare a coalition this week to escort ships through the Strait. Meanwhile, Australia has already contributed aircraft for the defense of the United Arab Emirates following their request.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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