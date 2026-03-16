Australia's Stance on Strait of Hormuz Naval Operation

Australia has decided against dispatching naval ships to assist in reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Catherine King, a cabinet member of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, confirmed on Monday that no request has been made for such an operation.

Around 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas transit through the Strait of Hormuz. The passage has been effectively blocked following the onset of the U.S.-Israeli conflict against Iran beginning on February 28.

The Wall Street Journal reported that multiple countries, led by the U.S., may declare a coalition this week to escort ships through the Strait. Meanwhile, Australia has already contributed aircraft for the defense of the United Arab Emirates following their request.

(With inputs from agencies.)