NZ Foreign and Defence Ministers to Attend Key Australia Alliance Talks in Canberra

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins will travel to Canberra this week to participate in the third annual Australia–New Zealand Foreign and Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ANZMIN), a high-level strategic dialogue between the two close allies.

The meeting comes at a time of heightened global uncertainty and rising geopolitical tensions, with both nations expected to coordinate responses to evolving security challenges across the Indo-Pacific, Pacific region, and Antarctica.

Strategic Dialogue Between Closest Allies

The ANZMIN forum serves as a central platform for aligning the foreign policy, security, and defence priorities of New Zealand and Australia.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters described the meeting as a crucial opportunity to reinforce cooperation between the two countries.

“The ANZMIN is a critical opportunity to engage with Australia – our closest friend and only formal ally – to set the strategic direction and confirm our shared approaches to foreign policy, security, and defence,” Peters said.

He noted that both countries are confronting a strategic environment marked by increasing unpredictability and security risks, making closer cooperation more important than ever.

“New Zealand and Australia face the most unpredictable and dangerous strategic environment in decades. In the face of this instability, our commitment to work together is as strong as ever.”

75 Years of the New Zealand–Australia Alliance

This year’s ANZMIN meeting holds additional significance as 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the New Zealand–Australia Alliance, one of the most enduring security partnerships in the region.

Defence Minister Judith Collins said the anniversary highlights the depth of the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

“We recognise the deep historical bond and broader defence alignment that forms the foundation of our Alliance,” Collins said.

The alliance formally began in 1951, and has since evolved to address new security threats while maintaining close defence cooperation.

“Since the Alliance began in 1951, we have continuously built on these foundations to ensure that our Alliance remains ready to meet modern challenges,” Collins added.

Focus on Indo-Pacific Stability and Pacific Partnerships

During the Canberra meeting, ministers are expected to discuss a wide range of regional and global security issues, reflecting the growing strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific.

Key topics on the agenda include:

• Strengthening cooperation and development partnerships in the Pacific region

• Joint engagement in Antarctica and protection of its strategic and environmental interests

• Responding to increasing instability across the Indo-Pacific

• Assessing broader global geopolitical tensions and security developments

The discussions are expected to reinforce joint approaches to regional security, maritime stability, and rules-based international order.

Bilateral Meetings with Australian Counterparts

Alongside the ANZMIN discussions, Peters and Collins will also hold separate bilateral meetings with their Australian counterparts.

Peters will meet with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, while Collins will engage with Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles.

These meetings are expected to address defence cooperation, strategic policy coordination, and regional security initiatives, strengthening collaboration between the two countries’ diplomatic and defence institutions.

Strengthening a Core Regional Partnership

Australia remains New Zealand’s closest strategic partner, with the two countries working closely on defence operations, intelligence cooperation, disaster response, and regional development efforts across the Pacific.

The ANZMIN meeting is expected to reaffirm the commitment of both governments to deepening defence ties and maintaining a coordinated response to emerging global challenges.