Haryana Government Drops Case Against Professor Mahmudabad

In a significant development, the Haryana government announced before the Supreme Court its decision to halt legal proceedings against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad. This decision follows the state's refusal to sanction prosecution related to charges stemming from Mahmudabad's previous social media posts on Operation Sindoor.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju represented Haryana, stating the government's stance on offering 'one-time magnanimity' to close the case. Consequently, the Supreme Court bench noted that ongoing trial court proceedings against Mahmudabad would be terminated due to the lack of prosecution sanction granted by the state.

The case, which initially led to Mahmudabad's arrest in May, had drawn criticism from several academic and political figures. Allegations were rooted in FIRs claiming his social media activity endangered national sovereignty, with complaints filed by the Haryana State Commission for Women and a local village sarpanch.