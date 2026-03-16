Tensions Rise: Philippines Rejects China's South China Sea Sovereignty Claim

In a bold diplomatic move, the Philippines has dismissed China's claim of sovereignty over the entire South China Sea, refuting assertions from Beijing's embassy that Scarborough Shoal is not part of Philippine territory.

A spokesperson for the Philippine foreign ministry, Rogelio Villanueva, emphasized that maritime territories are subject to international legal procedures and not unilateral declarations. The Philippines maintains its historical sovereignty over Scarborough Shoal and areas of the Spratly islands, despite escalating tensions with China, which currently controls the shoal with its coast guard.

The ongoing conflict follows a social media assertion by China's embassy, with the Philippines countering by citing a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which deemed China's sweeping maritime claims as baseless under international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)