Tragic End: Yelahanka Woman's Death Sparks Dowry Harassment Arrest

A 24-year-old woman, Shruthi, tragically died after she was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in her Yelahanka residence, prompting an arrest in connection with a suspected dowry harassment case, police announced Monday.

The police arrested Shruthi's husband, Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of harassing her over dowry demands. This follows Shruthi being found hanging on Saturday, with her family disputing the suicide claim, alleging it was murder fuelled by domestic disputes.

As investigations proceed, the local police department is relying on an autopsy report to pinpoint the exact cause of death. Kalyan's arrest reflects a growing crackdown on dowry-related violence in the region.