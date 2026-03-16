Diplomacy on Edge: Trump's Plans to Visit China

Amid speculations over President Donald Trump's visit to China, both Chinese and U.S. officials are engaged in discussions. The talks are strained following Trump's potential delay of a summit with China's President Xi Jinping.

The U.S. President expressed concerns regarding China's role in securing the Strait of Hormuz, a vital region for oil transportation, where China receives a substantial portion of its oil imports.

Chinese spokesperson Lin Jian highlighted the importance of leadership diplomacy in navigating China-U.S. relations, reflecting on the strategic nature of these dialogues.