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Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Demands Enhanced Security After Assassination Attempt

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has urged authorities for jammer and bullet-proof vehicles following an assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah. Choudhary criticized the handling of his security concerns and highlighted the essential role of security departments in decision-making based on threat assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:45 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Demands Enhanced Security After Assassination Attempt
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In the wake of an assassination attempt on National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has demanded enhanced security measures, including jammer and bullet-proof vehicles.

Choudhary expressed dissatisfaction with how his security concerns have been treated and emphasized the critical role of security departments in making decisions based on threat assessments. He pointed out that a jammer vehicle was withdrawn from his motorcade months ago for repairs and has yet to be reinstated.

Highlighting the need for upgraded security, Choudhary noted that the current vehicles are mechanically unreliable and necessitate immediate replacement. He underscored the risks involved in his frequent tours to sensitive areas without adequate protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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