Call for Expanding DMFT Fund Utilization Sparks Debate in Jharkhand Assembly

In a fervent session on Monday, Congress legislator Pradip Yadav passionately urged the Jharkhand government to expand the scope of District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) fund utilization beyond existing geographical limits to foster inclusive growth.

The state government responded by acknowledging the issue, stating its intent to communicate with the Centre on expanding the currently defined areas for comprehensive development.

This session saw voices both supporting and countering the proposal, highlighting the complex challenges of effectively using funds allocated for areas impacted by mining activities.