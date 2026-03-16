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Knife Attack Chaos in Jahangir Puri: Arrests Made Amidst Quarrel

Delhi Police have arrested an 18-year-old identified as Piyush and apprehended a juvenile for a knife attack on Harjeet Singh Sachdeva, who intervened in an assault on a boy. The incident occurred in Jahangir Puri, leading to an investigation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:52 IST
Knife Attack Chaos in Jahangir Puri: Arrests Made Amidst Quarrel
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An 18-year-old man and a juvenile are in custody after a violent incident in northwest Delhi's Jahangir Puri area. The accused, including identified Piyush and an unnamed minor, allegedly attacked Harjeet Singh Sachdeva with a knife after he intervened in their assault on another boy, local authorities stated.

Police report the altercation escalated when a third associate, identified as Raghu, brandished what appeared to be a country-made pistol, inciting fear among witnesses. The confrontation, which took place on March 13, was brought to the police's attention via a distress call, leading to an immediate response.

Following Sachdeva's intervention, the suspects, recognizing potential escalation from arrival of locals, fled the scene, threatening the intervenor with dire consequences. With one suspect still at large, law enforcement continues its investigation, with recovery of the knife confirming the juveniles' involvement in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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