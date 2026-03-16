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Maharashtra's Crackdown on Fraudulent Conversions: A New Bill Introduced

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis discusses a new bill targeting fraudulent religious conversions through coercion, fraud, or marriage. The bill introduces stringent penalties for violators, aiming to protect women lured into deceitful relationships. Opposition parties have criticized it, but Fadnavis insists it doesn't target any community and is focused on stopping unjust practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:00 IST
Maharashtra's Crackdown on Fraudulent Conversions: A New Bill Introduced
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday that Maharashtra is introducing a new bill to combat fraudulent religious conversions. The legislation targets those who lure women into relationships and marriages under false pretenses, only to abandon them later. According to Fadnavis, the bill addresses these destructive practices, despite opposition concerns of politicization.

Drawing comparisons to similar laws in other states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, Fadnavis emphasized that Maharashtra is not alone in implementing such measures. The newly introduced Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 sets strict penalties, including up to seven years imprisonment and fines for those engaging in unlawful conversions related to marriage.

The bill mandates individuals or institutions planning conversions to notify authorities 60 days in advance. This transparency aims to prevent deceitful practices and safeguard vulnerable communities, including women, minors, and Scheduled Caste and Tribe members. Despite political opposition, Fadnavis remains confident the bill will garner support once its content is fully understood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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