Alleged Assault in Sikandrarao: Widow's Distressing Ordeal

In a distressing case reported in Sikandrarao, Uttar Pradesh, a 24-year-old widow was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old married neighbor. The incident occurred late Sunday night when the woman's mother-in-law was absent from their home in a local village.

The accused, who lives opposite the victim's residence, reportedly scaled the wall to gain access. Inside, he allegedly raped the widow despite her attempts to raise an alarm. The man then fled, threatening the woman to stay silent.

Authorities confirmed that a case has been registered and efforts are being made to apprehend the suspect. The Circle Officer of Sikandrarao, J N Asthana, asserted that a thorough investigation is underway, expressing confidence in the imminent arrest of the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)