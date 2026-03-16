23 Quantum Teaching Labs Approved and 100 More Under Consideration: Dr Jitendra Singh

The Government of India has approved the establishment of quantum teaching laboratories in 23 academic institutions across the country under the National Quantum Mission, with around 100 additional institutions currently under consideration, as part of efforts to strengthen research and training in emerging quantum technologies.

The update was shared during the joint monthly meeting of Secretaries of Science Ministries and Departments, chaired by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh.

The meeting reviewed major scientific programmes, upcoming national events and coordination efforts among India’s science ministries and departments.

Quantum Mission to Strengthen Research and Talent Development

The establishment of quantum laboratories is aimed at developing advanced research capabilities and building a skilled workforce in quantum technologies, a strategic frontier in modern science.

The National Quantum Mission, launched by the Government of India, focuses on advancing research in areas such as:

Quantum computing

Quantum communication

Quantum sensing and metrology

Quantum materials and devices

Officials said the new laboratories will provide specialised teaching infrastructure for students and researchers, helping universities and institutes expand their work in quantum science.

High-Level Participation at Science Ministries Meeting

The meeting was attended by several senior leaders of India’s scientific establishment, including:

Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology

Dr Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology

Dr N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research

Dr M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences

Dr V. Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO

Senior officials from multiple scientific ministries and departments also participated.

The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration across India’s scientific ecosystem and aligning research efforts with national priorities.

Preparations Begin for India International Science Festival 2026

The meeting reviewed preparations for the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2026, which is proposed to be held in Pune.

The Department of Biotechnology has begun developing the event framework, including themes, programme design and logistical planning.

A draft outline of the festival is currently being prepared and will be shared with partner institutions and stakeholder organisations before finalising the programme schedule.

RISE Conclave Highlights India’s Innovation Ecosystem

Participants also reviewed outcomes from the 5th RISE Conclave (Research, Industry, Startup and Entrepreneurship) recently organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Chennai.

The two-day conclave brought together scientists, startups, industry leaders and academic institutions to promote innovation and technology commercialisation.

The event featured:

Policy and industry panel discussions

Technology demonstrations

Academic–industry networking sessions

A startup expo with over 140 exhibition stalls

Technologies from CSIR laboratories and institutions linked to DST, DBT, MoES, BIRAC, ISRO and universities were showcased during the event.

National Technology Day 2026 to Feature Major Technology Expo

Preparations are also underway for National Technology Day celebrations on 11 May 2026.

A large technology showcase is proposed at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from 11–13 May, bringing together researchers, startups and industry leaders.

The event is expected to involve:

Over 3,000 participants

More than 500 technologies and innovations across various sectors

The showcase will provide a platform for technology transfer, industry partnerships and commercialization of research outcomes.

Stronger Coordination Among Science Ministries

A key theme of the meeting was improving coordination between India’s scientific departments and ministries.

Officials discussed encouraging joint research projects involving institutions from multiple departments, allowing expertise from different domains to converge on national research priorities.

Such collaboration is expected to accelerate innovation and maximise the impact of government-funded research programmes.

Updates on Space Missions and Navigation Systems

The meeting also reviewed developments in India’s space programme.

Preparations are underway for the next Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission, expected later this year, along with other upcoming satellite launches.

Officials also discussed plans for launching a new navigation satellite for the Indian Navy around May, which will strengthen India’s space-based navigation and strategic capabilities.

New Guidelines Being Considered for Research Project Staff

Another key discussion focused on revising manpower guidelines for project staff working in scientific research programmes.

The Department of Science and Technology is reviewing the existing 2020 guidelines so they can be aligned with the framework of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

The proposed revisions aim to ensure greater uniformity across science departments and research institutions.

Expanding Public Outreach for Scientific Achievements

The meeting concluded with a call to strengthen science communication and outreach.

Officials emphasised the importance of ensuring that scientific achievements and innovations from national laboratories receive greater public visibility and engagement from industry, academia and society.

This is expected to help bridge the gap between research institutions and real-world applications, while promoting wider public appreciation of India’s scientific progress.