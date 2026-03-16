EU Sanctions Unveil Key Players in Bucha Massacre and Disinformation Campaigns

The European Union on Monday announced sanctions targeting key figures involved in the 2022 Bucha massacre and those linked to Russia's disinformation campaigns.

The Council of the EU highlighted the roles of Colonel General Aleksandr Chayko, who was instrumental in the Bucha events, and Adrien Bocquet, notorious for spreading wartime falsehoods and rallying foreign combatants.

Sanctions were imposed on nine individuals for their roles during the Russian occupation of Bucha, where over 1,400 people were killed, as well as on four others implicated in misinformation strategies spanning Europe and Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)