EU Sanctions Unveil Key Players in Bucha Massacre and Disinformation Campaigns
The European Union has sanctioned individuals tied to the 2022 Bucha massacre and Russian foreign disinformation efforts. Sanctioned are Colonel General Aleksandr Chayko, linked to the Bucha incident, and propagandist Adrien Bocquet, accused of glorifying war crimes and manipulating information in Europe and Africa.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:26 IST
The European Union on Monday announced sanctions targeting key figures involved in the 2022 Bucha massacre and those linked to Russia's disinformation campaigns.
The Council of the EU highlighted the roles of Colonel General Aleksandr Chayko, who was instrumental in the Bucha events, and Adrien Bocquet, notorious for spreading wartime falsehoods and rallying foreign combatants.
Sanctions were imposed on nine individuals for their roles during the Russian occupation of Bucha, where over 1,400 people were killed, as well as on four others implicated in misinformation strategies spanning Europe and Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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