BBC Challenges Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Documentary Edit
The BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10 billion lawsuit over a documentary edit. Trump claims the edit defamed him by suggesting he incited the Capitol storming, but the BBC argues his re-election negates reputational harm. The documentary was also not aired in Florida, further undermining the lawsuit.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The BBC has filed a motion to dismiss a $10 billion lawsuit from former U.S. President Donald Trump over the editing of a 2021 speech in a documentary. The broadcaster claims that Trump's victory in a subsequent election negates claims of reputational damage.
Trump accused the BBC of defamation, alleging that the documentary misleadingly spliced two parts of his speech, suggesting he incited the January 6 Capitol riots. The network argued that it apologized for the edit and that the lawsuit should be dismissed since Trump was re-elected following the documentary's airing.
Additionally, the BBC highlighted that the documentary was unavailable in Florida, where Trump filed his lawsuit, undercutting claims of defamation. Court documents further support the broadcaster's motion, emphasizing that Trump's career was unaffected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Trump
- lawsuit
- BBC
- documentary
- Capitol
- defamation
- election
- reputation
- Florida
- court
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