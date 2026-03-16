Life Sentence for Child's Murder: Justice Served in Delhi Court

A Delhi court has handed a life sentence to Karamvir Singh for the brutal sexual assault and murder of an 11-year-old boy in 2019. Despite the heinous nature of his crimes, the offences did not fall under the 'rarest of rare' category, sparing him the death penalty.

During sentencing arguments, Special Public Prosecutor Aditya Kumar highlighted Singh's criminal mindset and lack of remorse for his actions, which included kidnapping, sexual assault, and murder. The court acknowledged Singh's age as the only mitigating factor but concluded it wasn't enough to reduce his sentence.

The case included compensation for the victim's parents. The court recognized their irreplaceable loss, awarding them Rs 15 lakh, noting that their trauma is compounded by their inability to have another child. The judgment underscores the importance of punishing such criminal behavior to provide justice and deter similar future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)