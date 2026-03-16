Left Menu

Demanding Justice: Equal Reservation for All in Rajasthan's TSP Areas

Vijay Bainsla, president of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, has urged Rajasthan's Chief Minister to extend reservation benefits to OBCs, MBCs, and EWS categories in Tribal Sub-Plan areas. He deems the current exclusion unconstitutional, highlighting the need for equitable opportunities in government jobs and education for these marginalized groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:48 IST
Demanding Justice: Equal Reservation for All in Rajasthan's TSP Areas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vijay Bainsla, president of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, has made an urgent appeal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Bainsla's letter seeks to address the exclusion of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Most Backward Classes (MBCs), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) from reservation benefits in the state's Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) areas.

Currently, the TSP areas, which include districts such as Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Sirohi, and Udaipur, grant 45% reservation to Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 5% to Scheduled Castes (SCs), leaving the remaining 50% unreserved. This is in stark contrast to the benefits available to MBCs, OBCs, SCs, STs, and EWS in non-TSP regions.

Bainsla argues that this disparity, based solely on birth or residence, infringes upon constitutional guarantees of equal opportunity and non-discrimination. He calls for immediate corrective measures to ensure fair access to employment and educational opportunities for marginalized communities in TSP areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026