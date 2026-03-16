Demanding Justice: Equal Reservation for All in Rajasthan's TSP Areas

Vijay Bainsla, president of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, has made an urgent appeal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Bainsla's letter seeks to address the exclusion of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Most Backward Classes (MBCs), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) from reservation benefits in the state's Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) areas.

Currently, the TSP areas, which include districts such as Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Sirohi, and Udaipur, grant 45% reservation to Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 5% to Scheduled Castes (SCs), leaving the remaining 50% unreserved. This is in stark contrast to the benefits available to MBCs, OBCs, SCs, STs, and EWS in non-TSP regions.

Bainsla argues that this disparity, based solely on birth or residence, infringes upon constitutional guarantees of equal opportunity and non-discrimination. He calls for immediate corrective measures to ensure fair access to employment and educational opportunities for marginalized communities in TSP areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)