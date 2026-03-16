Maharashtra's Anti-Conversion Bill: A Controversial Move to Safeguard Religious Freedom

The Maharashtra government's proposed anti-conversion law, designed to curb forced religious conversions, has stirred a heated debate in the legislative assembly. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the bill, emphasizing its focus on preventing conversions through coercion or fraud and not targeting any specific religion.

Fadnavis argued that the bill, which proposes seven years of imprisonment for unlawful conversions, aligns with similar laws in other Indian states. However, opposition leaders expressed concerns about potential constitutional infringements, including impacts on privacy and freedom of religion.

Critics, including Congress and Samajwadi Party members, warned of possible misuse and vigilantism, arguing that the bill could unfairly target specific communities. Countering this, BJP's Atul Bhatkalkar cited historical cases to defend the legislation's necessity, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding religious freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)