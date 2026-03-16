In a significant escalation of military activities, Russia has taken control of 12 settlements in Ukraine during the first two weeks of March, according to Russian state-run news agencies. The news was confirmed by Russia's top general, Valery Gerasimov, during his visit to the southern grouping of forces.

Gerasimov, who is the chief of Russia's General Staff, detailed that Russian forces are maintaining an offensive stance across all fronts of what Moscow refers to as its 'special military operation' in Ukraine.

The developments underscore the ongoing tensions and complex geopolitical dynamics between the two nations, as both sides continue to assert their positions.