Trump Administration Urges Reconsideration of Fed Chair Investigation Block

President Donald Trump's administration has taken legal steps to challenge a recent court ruling that halted a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. According to documents released on Monday, the administration argues that crucial errors were made in the legal process.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, based in Washington, blocked subpoenas issued by federal prosecutors seeking information about financial discrepancies in renovations at the Fed's headquarters. The subpoenas, as the judge noted, appeared to be intended to pressure Powell into lowering interest rates.

The case has significant implications for the Fed's independence, especially as Powell's term approaches its end. Prosecutors continue their efforts under the leadership of U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, aiming to reverse the judge's decision before Powell's current term expires.