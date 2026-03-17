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Uttar Pradesh High Court Reinforces Accessibility Rights for Disabled Residents

The Allahabad High Court has emphasized the fundamental right to accessibility for persons with disabilities, mandating authorities in Uttar Pradesh to ensure parking spaces and access to common facilities in residential complexes. The decision arose from a case where a builder's actions obstructed a disabled resident's access to essential amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 17-03-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 00:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh High Court Reinforces Accessibility Rights for Disabled Residents
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  • India

The Allahabad High Court has issued a directive to Uttar Pradesh authorities, underscoring the right of persons with disabilities to access common facilities such as parking, lifts, and community centers in residential areas. The court asserts this right as fundamental, mandating strict compliance with accessibility standards.

A division bench, composed of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Siddharth Nandan, emphasized that development authorities must incorporate specific guidelines to prevent inequitable situations for disabled residents. The court's directive aligns with the Accessibility Rules during building permissions and completion certifications.

The case stemmed from a Ghaziabad residential project where a builder's division of a parking space, without the original allottee's consent, obstructed access to a lift. The High Court validated the complaint, ensuring the right to accessibility protects access to essential community facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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