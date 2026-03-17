Supreme Court to Decide on Trump's TPS Revocation for Haitians and Syrians

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will hear cases addressing the legality of the Trump administration's decision to revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 350,000 Haitians and around 6,100 Syrians residing in the U.S. This move is part of a larger strategy by President Trump to advance his mass deportation policy.

The judicial body has maintained previous court orders that prevent the government from ending TPS for these nations, allowing legal proceedings to continue. Arguments in this critical case are scheduled for next month.

Since January 2025, President Trump has been aggressively targeting temporary legal protections for migrants provided for humanitarian purposes. Under his administration, the Department of Homeland Security, led by Kristi Noem, has moved to terminate TPS for several countries, asserting that it was intended as a temporary measure. Recent determinations have also ended TPS designations for Venezuelan and Syrian migrants.