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Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Airstrike In Kabul Sparks Diplomatic Rift

A Pakistani airstrike on a Kabul drug rehabilitation hospital, claimed by Afghanistan to have killed or wounded several individuals, has intensified tensions between the two nations. Pakistan refutes the claim, asserting it targeted militant installations. The incident exacerbates ongoing disputes over militancy and sovereignty issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 01:14 IST
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Airstrike In Kabul Sparks Diplomatic Rift
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Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached new heights following a controversial airstrike by Pakistan on a Kabul drug rehabilitation hospital. According to an Afghan Taliban spokesperson, the attack resulted in casualties, a claim disputed by Pakistan, which insists its target was military installations.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Pakistan stated on social media platform X that the strike aimed at "military installations" and "terrorist support infrastructure" in Kabul and Nangarhar, alleging the sites were used by Taliban militants. Pakistan refers to certain militant groups as "Fitna al-Khawarij" fighters, further justifying its actions.

This latest development comes amid already strained relations, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harboring militants responsible for attacks on Pakistan—an allegation the Taliban reject. The airstrike has only deepened the diplomatic divide, highlighting the complex geopolitical issues at play.

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