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UK Court Proceeds With 'Hostile Surveillance' Charges Linked to Iran

Two men, Nematollah Shahsavani and Alireza Farasati, appeared in a London court accused of conducting hostile surveillance on the UK's Jewish community for Iran. The surveillance covered significant locations including the Israeli embassy and Jewish community centers. Both defendants are currently detained, pending further court hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-03-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 19:55 IST
UK Court Proceeds With 'Hostile Surveillance' Charges Linked to Iran
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Two men stood before a London court on Thursday, charged with conducting 'hostile' surveillance on the UK's Jewish community, allegedly on Iran's behalf. Nematollah Shahsavani, a 40-year-old Iranian-British national, and Alireza Farasati, a 22-year-old Iranian citizen, faced allegations related to aiding a foreign intelligence service between July and August last year.

Prosecutor Louise Attrill outlined that Shahsavani and Farasati are suspected of assisting the Iranian intelligence service by monitoring locations associated with the Israeli and Jewish community. The targets included the Israeli embassy, a Jewish community center, a college, and the UK's oldest synagogue. The defendants refrained from entering a plea at the Westminster Magistrates' Court hearing, though Farasati's lawyer expressed intentions to contest the charges.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring mandated their detention until the next hearing at the Central Criminal Court on April 17. The pair, who reside in London, were apprehended on March 6, while two other British-Iranian nationals involved in the investigation were released without charges. In October, MI5's Ken McCallum disclosed that over 20 Iran-backed plots had been disrupted within the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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